NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Capital Plaza in Midtown is seeing some changes as new businesses prepare to move in.

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New businesses moving into Capital Plaza as Suburban Salon marks nearly 70 years in Midtown

Over the years, Capital Plaza has seen businesses come and go. But one business has been there since the beginning.

Suburban Salon is one of the plaza's original tenants, serving the Midtown community for 68 years. Owner Terri Hartsfield took over the family business from her mother, with generations of customers walking through the salon's doors over the decades.

Hartsfield says she's seen plenty of changes over the years. Now, with a new golf simulator business preparing to open and more storefronts filling up, she says she's looking forward to what's next.

"We're super excited about it, we're happy that the plaza's filling up, and it's very exciting," Hartsfield said.

Hartsfield says she's happy to see new businesses bringing life to the plaza, while her salon continues to serve the Midtown community.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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