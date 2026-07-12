NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL — A powerful storm turned deadly Friday afternoon when a tree fell on top of a car near Barclay Lane and Godfrey Place in northeast Tallahassee, killing the driver and passenger inside.

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Neighbors recount deadly tree fall that killed two in Northeast Tallahassee

Tallahassee police say the tree fell onto a passing vehicle in the Foxcroft neighborhood. The identities of the 2 victims have not been released.

Neighbors say the storm intensified quickly, catching many off guard.

"Usually, there's a little more warning for it. You see, like a hurricane, or you know where tornadoes coming, or this was kind of like random," Lauren Shoemaker, neighbor, said.

Shoemaker, a longtime Tallahassee resident, says she noticed trees and limbs down in the neighborhood after the rain moved through and walked over to see what happened. At first, she thought a tree had simply blocked the road.

"I saw the tree down, but had no idea that anyone had been hurt. We just thought a tree had fallen," Shoemaker said.

Shoemaker says Barclay Lane is commonly used as a cut-through for drivers headed toward Killearn and other nearby neighborhoods.

While the victims may not have lived in the Foxcroft neighborhood, she says that doesn't lessen the loss.

"Just a terrible tragedy that you don't expect to happen, let alone in your neighborhood," Shoemaker said.

Another neighbor says the tragedy prompted him to think about the large trees surrounding many Tallahassee homes. He says he removed 4 mature trees from his property after worrying they could one day become a danger.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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