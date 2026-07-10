TPD: Tree falls on car killing driver, passenger

NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL — According to the Tallahassee Police Department, a tree fell on a car killing the driver and passenger in northeast Tallahassee. Police say they were called out around 5:15 p.m. to the intersection of Barclay Lane and Godfrey Place.

They say a large tree fell across the road and landed in the front seat of the vehicle.

First responders had to cut their way to gain access to the victims. Police say the next of kin notification is in process.

WTXL is on the scene and will bring you updates through the night.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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