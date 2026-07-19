NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The "Thrifty and Healthy Meal Prep" class hosted by the UF/IFAS Extension Leon County and the Leon County Public Library System gave participants practical tools, like creating their own spice blends, to help make affordable meals feel new again.

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Meal prep class gives families tools to combat food insecurity

For Jane and Jim Healy, the class offered something they were actively looking for.

"Well, to learn about new and different ways to cook and on a budget, because we're both retired, and so we definitely are on a budget," Healy said.

The Healeys are not alone.

According to the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, about 13% of Leon County residents face food insecurity, and nearly 1 in 10 residents are low-income and do not live close to a food store.

That means some families may struggle to make food last, find affordable options, or access stores with healthy food choices.

Suzanne Holloway, a family and consumer sciences extension agent with the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS), said the problem is not always visible.

"Sometimes people don't even know that they're facing that issue, so that could be like you've missed a meal because you don't think your food lasts, or your inability to find a store nearby," Holloway said.

Holloway said meal planning and meal prepping are practical ways families can take control of their food budgets.

"Things like meal prepping and meal planning can help people by having their food last. So some people face an issue where their food doesn't last. Sometimes it can be a habit thing where people are just mindlessly eating a lot of food, so they have to purchase a lot, or the food doesn't last to the end of the week," Holloway said.

The Healeys said the class reinforced how simple swaps can go a long way.

"Just different spice blends can change a recipe, and maybe you could use a less expensive piece of meat, but use a spice blend to give it a little bit more flavor," Jane Healy said.

Organizers say the goal of the class was to give residents practical tools to make every grocery dollar go further by reducing unnecessary trips to the store and creating healthy, budget-friendly meals.

There's no other class planned as of now, but you can keep up with events at the Leon County Public Library System by clicking here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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