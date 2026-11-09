NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The Market District is starting a new tradition with its first annual "Friendsgiving on Market," an event organizers say is their way of thanking neighbors for supporting them after nearly a year of construction in the area.

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Market District launches new 'Friendsgiving on Market' event to thank neighbors after lengthy construction

"Friendsgiving on Market" was inspired by local business Hearth & Soul's long-standing annual holiday decoration window reveal, which the business has been celebrating for more than 10 years.

This year, the event is including more businesses to show gratitude to neighbors who supported the shopping district during construction and for neighbors to enjoy more than one window decoration.

Maclay Boulevard was closed for nearly a year to build the City of Tallahassee's stormwater project, Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency's Market District Park and road improvements.

That led to less foot traffic, impacting sales.

During the event, participating businesses will offer holiday specials, let shoppers vote on the best window display and collect non-perishable food items in partnership with Second Harvest of the Big Bend.

Participating businesses are Black Fig, Georgianna Hatch Studios, Hearth & Soul, Island Wing Company, Jersey Mike's Subs, Premier Health and Fitness Center, IQ Salon, Soleil 7 and Tropical Smoothie Cafe.

The event takes place Monday, Nov. 16, from 3 to 7 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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