NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The Market District's motto — "All Roads Lead Here" — is finally true again. Maclay Boulevard has reopened after a nearly year-long closure, and the community is celebrating with the “All-Access Block Party” Thursday.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Maclay Boulevard reopens, Market District celebrates with block party after nearly a year of hardship

The closure, tied to Blueprint’s Market District Park, a city stormwater project, and road improvements, hit local businesses hard.

The owner of three businesses in the district, Sam Osborne, reported losing $1 million in revenue during the construction period.

For Katie Weiss, general manager of one of the businesses, Island Wing Company, the reopening means more than a construction milestone — it represents hope for recovery.

"It symbolizes support. It symbolizes all of us coming together to celebrate what has been just a negative, you know, air around us. It's been very difficult, you know, getting people to come through to drive down the roads," Weiss said.

Business owners anticipate the reopening will help their bottom line.

Weiss also said the open road has already cut down her commute to work.

"I can get here faster if the place catches on fire or there's emergencies. I'm here in less than 10 minutes now, as opposed to 15, 20 minutes," Weiss said.

Businesses are already seeing the return of foot traffic — something Stephanie Borras, event planner with the Market District Association and owner of Soleil 7 Hair Salon, has been waiting for.

"We need the community to see that we're here. We need to see that, going through that adversity, that our community is here to back us and here to support us," Borras said.

Participating businesses are offering discounts, games and live entertainment during the block party.

But Borras said the goal extends well beyond Thursday's celebration.

"We need to continue this momentum so that our businesses can thrive. And you as a community can have a place to come dine, stroll and shop," Borras said.

Weiss echoed that optimism heading into what she hopes will be a strong season ahead.

"It's just going to be an incredible season, and I couldn't be more excited to finally be able to go into this year, the heart of our season, with these roads finally open," Weiss said.

Both Weiss and Borras said they will be focused on event planning for the upcoming season.

The Island Wing Company is planning Halloween and football watch parties, while the Market District Association is planning a "Friendsgiving" event later this fall as they expect foot traffic to continue to grow.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.