NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Maclay Boulevard is set to reopen September 1st, according to the City of Tallahassee, offering a long-awaited milestone for businesses and customers in Tallahassee's Market District after nearly a year of road closures.

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Maclay Boulevard set to reopen after nearly a year of road closures in Tallahassee's Market District

The road closed in September 2025 to accommodate construction of Blueprint's Market District Park, a city stormwater project, and a roundabout.

“At the request of the Market District Association, construction of the new Maclay Boulevard was prioritized and is on track to be open to traffic as of September 1, while work continues throughout the corridor. Active construction of the park will continue on both sides of the newly built road so drivers will be encouraged to go slow and use caution.” City of Tallahassee

During that time, businesses reported a significant loss of foot traffic and sales.

Sam Osborne said he lost in the seven figures across his three businesses — Island Wing Company, Rock N’ Roll Sushi, and Tropical Smoothie Café — during the closure.

“We say all roads lead to Market District now, so we are really going to have them open back up again, so we're super excited, and it's also going into our busier time of year with football,” Osborne said.

But Osborne acknowledged the recovery will take time.

“We know that it won't come back right away. Customers are building new habits, and we've just got to get them to come back to the old habits of driving those roads again and knowing that the area is easy to navigate like it once was, if not even more so,” he said.

Customer Betsy McKnight said she is also looking forward to the reopening.

“Now I can see where some working people might be a little frustrated with it because it's taking longer. But for the most part, I've been fine with it. Anything to make that area look nicer,” McKnight said.

"I'm looking forward to it. I'll be driving right through there. See what it all looks like.”

Serena Moyle, the volunteer president of the Market District, says the roundabout is already generating traffic, but the main road reopening is critical to a full recovery.

"You can see there's traffic now that the roundabout is open. That's busy, but we need this main artery open to bring back the full impact because we won't see a change in our numbers until that happens," Moyle said.

With a reopening date now set, Moyle said the focus has shifted to marketing and outreach.

"Well, we have to now educate everybody that we're back open, so you’ll see new signage, you'll see a lot more promoting on the Market District website. You'll see a lot more on social media that all the businesses are open. There is access everywhere. We no longer will have that sign that says, ‘Road Closed,’” Moyle said.

The Market District is marking the road reopening with an “All-Day Block Party” on September 3rd, featuring live music at three locations across the district — Sage, Hearth & Soul Courtyard, and Island Wing Grill.

Participating businesses will offer discounts and specials throughout the day.

City officials, commissioners and Chamber representatives are also expected to attend a ceremonial removal of a construction cone to mark the district's full reopening.

Once park construction is completed in 2027, Maclay Boulevard will need to close again for “final paving, curing and striping” during Phase II of construction — making pedestrian and “streetscaping” improvements.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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