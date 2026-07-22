NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Leon County election workers ran public accuracy tests on voting machines Wednesday, letting residents watch the process before early voting begins.

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Leon County election officials test and verify voting equipment ahead of early voting season

Leon County election officials tested voting equipment Wednesday in a public demonstration designed to verify that every ballot scanner and tabulation machine is ready before a single vote is cast.

During the public logic and accuracy test, election workers verified that voting equipment records and counts every test ballot exactly as expected. Members of the public randomly selected the equipment to be tested, including election day voting machines, emergency voting machines, early voting systems, vote-by-mail tabulators and audit scanners.

Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley said the test is meant to build public confidence in the process.

"The test is about transparency," Earley said. "It's validating to the public. That's why we're very happy that you all are here to show that we have thoroughly tested our machines. They're tabulating properly. We're checking seal numbers, making sure they're untouched because you know, this is all a high secure environment. It's very public, but we have boundaries, and we just need to make sure that the public gets an opportunity to see what we do."

Florida law requires the testing before every election. Election workers feed pre-marked test ballots through the selected equipment, then compare the results to predetermined vote totals. If a machine doesn't produce the correct results, it cannot be used until the issue is identified and corrected. Testing is open to the public from start to finish.

Leon County's election system includes 250 voting machines, 3 vote-by-mail tabulators and 8 audit tabulators. Those machines serve 134 geographic precincts, 83 election day polling places and 10 early voting locations.

Neighbor James Burke said seeing the process in person gives him confidence before he heads to the polls.

"I think it's a good idea cause it helps people feel more comfortable about voting with it because of all the things that happened in the past." Burke said.

Burke said watching election workers test the equipment makes the process feel more transparent.

"Because they're actually checking machines. They're not hiding anything. They're actually checking the stuff and make sure it's working." Burke said.

The results from Wednesday's test will remain secure until they are reviewed by the Leon County Canvassing Board during its meeting on Monday, July 27.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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