NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — A holiday game involving an inflatable Highland cow is bringing neighbors together in Killearn Estates while helping collect food for families in need.

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Killearn Estates neighbors turn inflatable Highland cow game into holiday food drive

The game centers around Tinsel, an inflatable Highland cow making its way from yard to yard. Neighbors try to steal it from someone else's yard without getting caught.

But there's a catch: whoever successfully steals Tinsel must leave behind a nonperishable food item.

Peggy Forbes, one of the neighbors involved in organizing the game, says the activity has given families something fun to talk about and brought more camaraderie to the neighborhood.

“Over their dinner, they might be discussing, ‘All right, what time are we going to walk the dog and go snatch the cow?’ So there's a lot of camaraderie for sure,” Forbes said.

Bill Schack, another neighbor helping with the game, says the group wanted to add a charitable purpose.

“We decided, 'Hey, let's add something to it and leave some canned goods,'” Schack said.

When the game wraps up, participating families will bring their collected food to the neighborhood's annual holiday party.

The donations will then go to the Less Fortunate Still Matters Foundation.

Foundation founder Timothy Mosley says the donations will help meet a need among families in the community, especially as the holidays approach.

“There's so many families out here that are in need, and I've gotten tons of calls asking for help for food, even with Christmas,” Mosley said.

Neighbors say they hope the tradition will inspire other communities to find creative ways to come together and give back.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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