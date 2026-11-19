TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Since 2014, ABC 27 & the Second Harvest have teamed up to collect frozen turkeys and monetary donations for Thanksgiving meals.

Right now, we're accepting turkey donations at two locations: Bannerman Crossing and Ponce de Leon Park in Tallahassee until 6:30 p.m.

Our goal is to collect 1,000 turkeys and $50k in monetary donations.

You can also make a monetary donation HERE if you cannot make it to a drop-off location.

The Thanksgiving Distribution will be held on Saturday, November 21st, at Governor's Square Mall beginning at 7:00 a.m.

LIVE BLOG:

8:10 a.m:

Just received a big turkey donation at Ponce de Leon Park, where someone donated 11 turkeys.

WTXL

8 a.m:

Just after 8 a.m., 12 turkeys have been donated so far at Ponce de Leon and 17 turkeys have been donated at Bannerman Crossing. Total monetary donations coming in at just over $5,300!

WTXL

6:15 a.m:

We received our first donation at Bannerman Crossing.

WTXL

6:05 a.m:

We've received just over $5k in monetary donations. We have a goal of $50,000.

6:00 a.m.:

Our Turkey Drive is now underway and we already have our first donation of 4 turkeys!

WTXL ABC 27

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.