TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Since 2014, ABC 27 & the Second Harvest have teamed up to collect frozen turkeys and monetary donations for Thanksgiving meals.
Right now, we're accepting turkey donations at two locations: Bannerman Crossing and Ponce de Leon Park in Tallahassee until 6:30 p.m.
Our goal is to collect 1,000 turkeys and $50k in monetary donations.
You can also make a monetary donation HERE if you cannot make it to a drop-off location.
The Thanksgiving Distribution will be held on Saturday, November 21st, at Governor's Square Mall beginning at 7:00 a.m.
LIVE BLOG:
8:10 a.m:
Just received a big turkey donation at Ponce de Leon Park, where someone donated 11 turkeys.
8 a.m:
Just after 8 a.m., 12 turkeys have been donated so far at Ponce de Leon and 17 turkeys have been donated at Bannerman Crossing. Total monetary donations coming in at just over $5,300!
6:15 a.m:
We received our first donation at Bannerman Crossing.
6:05 a.m:
We've received just over $5k in monetary donations. We have a goal of $50,000.
6:00 a.m.:
Our Turkey Drive is now underway and we already have our first donation of 4 turkeys!
Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.
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