NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL — After road construction uncovered previously unrecorded burial sites at Munree Cemetery, historians began working to document the graves. The effort grew into a broader project aimed at restoring names, histories, and family connections linked to the cemetery.

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Historic Tallahassee cemetery research connects living families to generations-old roots

Researchers say the work often begins with a name on a headstone, which is then traced through historical records and community ties to find living descendants across Leon County.

"And so that's what I wanted to show, to show that these family relatives that are like now almost five six generations later, you know, they're still very much a part of the community, and they are major contributors to the local community," Pamela Bowens Soffo, the Revival Of Buried Kinfolks project director, said.

That process led researchers to the Clack family, whose roots in Tallahassee stretched back generations to the 1800s.

"Oh, I've instilled in all of my family that there is nothing better than being a Clack, and for them to make sure they keep the name going," Rose Marie Clack Perry-Platt said.

That legacy was on full display at a recent 80th birthday celebration for Clack Perry-Platt, where family members gathered to celebrate her milestone and reflect on generations of Clacks who helped shape the community.

"And I am one of the longest living Clacks now that's around, so I was the person that she was able to locate, and I've been able to give her some of the history of some of our family," Clack Perry-Platt said.

More than 200 burials have been discovered at the Munree Cemetery as part of ongoing research and preservation efforts. Researchers say the goal is to continue helping families across Tallahassee uncover connections that are still living today.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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