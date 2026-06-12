NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency Board is exploring whether — and how — it could help offset losses tied to months of road closures from the Market District Placemaking or park project and a city stormwater project.

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Blueprint board to explore options to help Market District businesses recover construction losses

The board has directed staff to identify potential policy options for financial relief, though no direct compensation mechanism currently exists.

Sam Osborne, owner of three businesses in the area, says he has lost about $1 million in revenue across those restaurants.

"We've lost a lot of our employees in actual total employees and in total hours that we're able to give to people," Osborne said.

Shamrock Cleaners owner Tony Trusty says he saw about a 20% dip in revenue.

"Our team members are being impacted. We want to take care of our customers, so there's a limit to what you can do with regard to pricing, because the outside factors with gas and all those other things going up, so it puts the merchants in a difficult position. so it puts the merchants in a difficult position," Trusty said.

Under current policy, Blueprint IA surtax proceeds are tied exclusively to infrastructure projects, and surtax funds within the Office of Economic Vitality are tied to economic development.

The board is now asking staff to explore creative alternatives through the OEV.

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey suggested the city could play a supporting role in securing outside funding.

"We might not be the funder, but we may be the fiscal agent for state and federal money and play that role," Dailey said.

Commissioner Jeremy Matlow expressed concerns about the scale of direct compensation, referring to businesses impacted by construction along Capital Circle.

“If you just look at the scale that would entail on all of our road projects, it would just be astronomical,” he said. “Count the businesses on Capital Circle. Every single one of them has been impacted over those 26 years and how much payment can really go out to compensate them.”

Trusty said a program like that could provide relief but noted the challenge of timing.

"We have to function and lay our business plan out separate from whether that happens or not. It would be great if it does," Trusty said.

Osborne echoed concerns about the broader financial impact on the area.

"I own only a small number of businesses that are in this area so I can only imagine what the tax revenue situation — you know what that loss is," Osborne said. “I think there also needs to be more of a long term thought process to it. The problem with this whole area is just like anything they shut the valve off very quickly, and people live by habits and those habits are hard to change.”

A recent Blueprint IA status report acknowledged the impact, suggesting "early, continuous communication" for future projects.

Trusty says that isn’t enough.

"We have to have a seat at the table as we discuss the project, its impact, its duration, how we're going to attack it," Trusty said.

Staff has been directed to return with policy options by the board's next meeting in September.

Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox is pushing the Blueprint Board to provide guidance to staff during that process.

Osborne says business owners are also scheduled to meet with Blueprint next week to discuss phase two of construction in the area.

***This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.***

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