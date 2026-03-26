NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL — Businesses in the Market District recently succeeded in getting the Maclay Boulevard and Maclay Commerce Drive roundabout fast-tracked.

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Blueprint Board considers new grant program to help Market District businesses impacted by construction

Now, local leaders are exploring ways to provide financial relief to those impacted by the roadwork.

The Blueprint IA Board is discussing the possibility of creating a new grant program to help small businesses recover lost sales caused by ongoing construction.

“Our Market District is one of our main retail corridors here in northeast Tallahassee, and there's about 51 retail and or restaurant establishments in that sector, and they're experiencing significant interruptions because of road construction that we're doing over there, as well as a Blueprint project, the Market District Park,” Welch said.

Leon County Commissioner Brian Welch says businesses could receive anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000 from Blueprint, depending on if funding is available.

“I mean, it all really depends on: Is there funding available? Does blueprint have a mechanism to deliver that funding? Do we need to create a mechanism to deliver that funding? Do we need to change our rules and change our codes and our ordinances to be able to do that?” Welch said.

The funds could help businesses like Shamrock Cleaners, which is located just a few feet from the construction zone.

Owner Tony Trusty said the business has lost about 20% in sales.

"It’s just more difficult to get here. A lot of customers don't know that you're here," Trusty said.

The drop in revenue forced Trusty to adjust employee schedules and staffing levels.

“For me, I employ over 20 people. Twenty livelihoods depend on the operation of this business, so it hurts when you have to make adjustments that impact people's lives,” Trusty said.

He believes an impact grant is a step in the right direction.

"It would never mitigate the total impact, but again, it's a partnership. We'll benefit from the work that happens here with the park and the work with Blueprint, so we appreciate that," Trusty said.

Welch noted that implementing these grants could set a precedent for future projects across Tallahassee.

"It’d be nice if there was a mechanism to help support them, maybe bridge the gap during that time of business loss," Welch said.

For now, the grant program remains a discussion.

Blueprint staff members are researching what is possible and plan to present their findings at a meeting on June 11.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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