HEALTH ALERT: See where Talquin Electric Cooperative has issued a precautionary boil water notice

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Talquin Electric Cooperative has issued a public precautionary boil water notice for part of Gadsden County's water system. Areas included in the notice include:



60 Bear Creek Rd

2470-4597 Mccall Bridge Rd

Flournoy Trl

Idle Wilde Rd

Gilcrease Ln

Gainey Rd

Brunson Rd

Wild Blueberry Ln

Reynolds Rd

Bradwell Rd

Tindel Rd

Talquin Hideaway Rd.

Talquin says there are approximately 105 water services affected by this notice. Talquin says to not drink the water without boiling it first. More information from Talquin may be found below:

Bring all water to a rolling boil. Let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using it for drinking or cooking. In addition, the system may experience discolored tap water due to shifting sediments in the water main. Washing clothes with discolored water may tint or stain garments. Please make sure to run water from an outside spigot or bathtub faucet to assure that water has been flushed before operating appliances. If sediment is present in the water, let it settle before drinking.

For more information, visit www.TalquinElectric.com or Talquin Electric Cooperative on Facebook and Twitter. Contact Talquin Electric Cooperative Water Services at (850) 562-2115 or after hours and holidays call 1-888-802-1832.