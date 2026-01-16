Midday Update: Weekend rain expected with a chance of wintry mix, Magnolia Drive to reopen Friday, & more

Friday, January 16th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around The Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Weekend Forecast: Today will be cold; however, we will be warmer than before, getting into the upper 50s. If you have plans Saturday, early morning hours to mid-day hours will be the time to get things done, as showers will roll through during the afternoon hours. Sunday will be a washout with a chance of a wintry mix. First to Know Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Sun today rain over the weekend (1-16-2026)

2) Gadsden County School District names Daniel Fish as new Gadsden County High School Head Football Coach. Daniel Fish is coming from Flagler Palm Coast, where he coached for two years, and bringing collegiate playing experience from Valdosta State. The program spent last season without a head coach after the former coach resigned while suspended, following an audit that found false paperwork involving eight student-athletes.

New era for Jaguar Football as Gadsden County hires head coach Daniel Fish

3) Magnolia Drive to reopen Friday after $9 million construction project. Leon County will reopen Magnolia Drive between Pontiac Drive and Diamond Street on Friday afternoon, marking the completion of Phase II of the Magnolia Drive Multi-Use Trail Project.

4) Long-delayed Railroad Avenue construction project finally shows progress in Tallahassee art district. ABC 27 first reported on this hotel construction back in 2023. The land has changed ownership three times in the past four years.

Long-delayed Railroad Avenue hotel project finally shows progress in Tallahassee art district

5) Wakulla Girls Softball Association calling for community support. The association president says their services are fully run by volunteers. The nonprofit organizes two softball seasons each year.

Wakulla Girls Softball Association needs your help in supporting our athletes

6) Florida House passes bill again to lower long gun purchase age to 18. It marks at least the fourth time House lawmakers have passed some version of the proposal, which has repeatedly stalled in the Senate. Still, the renewed push is drawing sharp criticism from students and gun-violence prevention advocates, particularly in the wake of last April’s deadly shooting on the Florida State University campus, allegedly carried out by a 20-year-old.

Florida House again passes bill to lower long gun purchase age to 18

