Gadsden County School District names Daniel Fish as new Gadsden County High School Head Football Coach

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — On Wednesday, January 14th, the Gadsden County School District announced that Daniel Fish as the new Gadsden County High School Head Football Coach.

This comes nearly five months after Russell Ellington, the previous head coach, announced his resignation in August.

The release says Fish brings five years of experience leading high school programs across the state, including capturing two district championships with Father Lopez High School.

They say he's committed to developing student-athletes' skills, character, and future.

Fish says in part,

"I'm excited for the opportunity to build a championship culture within a program that has a proud and winning tradition."

GCSD says Fish will begin his new position for the 2026-2027 football season. The school district says it will host an opportunity for students, parents, and community members to meet Fish at a later date.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.