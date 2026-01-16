Long-delayed Railroad Avenue construction project finally shows progress in Tallahassee art district

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Progress is finally being made on a long-delayed hotel project at 1021 Railroad Avenue, and local business owners hope it will give the art district a boost.



ABC 27 first reported on this hotel construction back in 2023.

The land has changed ownership three times in the past four years.

Long-delayed Railroad Avenue hotel project finally shows progress in Tallahassee art district

A long-vacant lot on Railroad Avenue is finally seeing construction years after it was first announced.

I'm Justin White, your college town neighborhood reporter, sharing what we know so far about this new development and what nearby business owners hope it means for the art district.

"If we could have some more people out here walking around on the daily, a lot of people think the Square is only open on the weekends or only open on First Friday, it'd be nice for a group of people to know that we're going to be here all week, every day," Halisi Africa owner Bryant Shaw said.

In 2023, we told you about plans to build a hotel at 1021 Railroad Avenue.

Construction was originally scheduled to end in 2025.

Now in 2026, progress is finally being made.

According to county records, ownership of the property has changed hands three times in the past four years. And currently, Renegade Hospitality LLC from Maryland owns the lot.

I reached out to the hospitality group for a completion date, but did not hear back.

But Bryant Shaw, owner of Halisi Africa in Railroad Square, says that when complete, the new development could help with future events.

"To have it right across the street like that, I think that's going to draw a lot of traffic for us. It's going to make these festivals and events that we're putting on Square more fun and more engaging," said Shaw.

And Railroad Square business owner Ray Tatum says another hotel right by the art district would be great for everyone.

"I think it's going to bring money to the city of Tallahassee. Not only that, but it'll bring more tourists to Tallahassee, and being that its close to Railroad Square, you know, in the art district, you know, it's definitely going to be an attraction for any tourist," said Tatum.

While many details about the project remain unclear, nearby business owners are hopeful that the construction will bring more customers and revenue to Railroad Square.

From College Town, I'm Justin White, ABC 27.

