Magnolia Drive to reopen Friday after $9 million construction project

LEON COUNTY, FL — Leon County will reopen Magnolia Drive between Pontiac Drive and Diamond Street on Friday afternoon, marking the completion of Phase II of the Magnolia Drive Multi-Use Trail Project.

The release states that the $9 million construction project, funded by the Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency, added new trail and sidewalk connections, upgraded lighting, and critical underground utility and stormwater improvements to enhance safety and reliability.

Phase II improvements include roadway reconstruction and major underground infrastructure work, along with enhanced multimodal facilities designed to improve safety and connectivity. According to the county, the project also features new and improved multi-use trail and sidewalk connections, streetscape and lighting improvements to support pedestrian visibility and comfort, and improved water and sewer infrastructure for increased storm resiliency.

Leon County says the Magnolia Drive Multi-use Trail Project has been delivered in phases over several years to modernize the South Magnolia corridor and improve safety and connectivity for all users. Earlier completed segments upgraded roadway and multimodal infrastructure between South Adams Street and Diamond Street, helping establish continuous trail, sidewalk, and utility improvements leading into the current Phase II work.

They say Phase 3—from Diamond Street to Apalachee Parkway—is currently in design, with additional coordination activities underway to position the next phase for future construction.

The county says that as the corridor returns to normal traffic patterns, drivers are encouraged to use caution and watch for pedestrians and cyclists using new facilities along Magnolia Drive.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

