Wakulla Girls Softball Association calling for community support

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Wakulla Girls Softball Association, which serves young female athletes in Wakulla County, is looking for volunteers to coach the players and run the concession stands.



The association president says their services are fully run by volunteers.

The nonprofit organizes two softball seasons each year.

Watch the video below to learn more about how you can help.

Wakulla Girls Softball Association needs your help in supporting our athletes

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Softball is a great way to get girls active and making new friends.

However, Wakulla County's softball association is looking for your help to have the season be a swinging success.

I'm Serena Davanzo your Crawfordville neighborhood reporter.

They're currently looking for volunteers to coach and run their concession stands.

"One of my favorite things is watching them grow up and learn the sport that they love and grow a passion for it," Steve Sullivan, WGSA president.

That's what Steve Sullivan, the president of the association, said about his two girls who play for the association.

He said that the kids are what's most important in this. Having volunteers to support the organization in turn helps the kids.

"So this is completely ran on volunteers...the coaches, the board members, everybody's a volunteer down here. This is a complete nonprofit organization, and we're searching for volunteers, especially in the concession stand. That is a big part where we make our money to help pay for umpires and game equipment, stuff like that," Sullivan said.

Sullivan says that, on average, per season, they have to spend around $20,000 for field rentals, hiring certified umpires, and uniforms.

They do about 2 seasons a year, so that'll total about $40,000 to make sure everything runs smoothly.

They are currently asking for neighbors help to coach and especially to run their concession stands, as that's their biggest financial support for the season.

Having more coaching volunteers, they get can help support the girls in becoming better athletes.

"I had a girl, London Rhodes, in the spring of last year, never played before. She couldn't make the throw from the pitcher's mound to first base at all," explained Sullivan. "But over the four months that we were out here practicing and playing games, by the time the championship game came around, she was my starting third baseman. And she was throwing runners out at first base from all the way across the diamond. So to just watch them develop and get those skills and come back year after year, it's amazing to watch."

Sullivan says registrations for players is also open from now till February 8.

You can visit our website for more information on that and volunteering.

In Crawfordville, Serena Davanzo, ABC27.

Registration and Volunteering link: wakullasoftball.com [wakullasoftball.com]

While registration for players is online, there will be two in-person registration events in Crawfordville:



Azalea Park on January 24 from 12-3 p.m.

Walmart on January 31 from 1-4 p.m.

