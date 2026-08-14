Midday Update: Wakulla Co. double homicide suspect captured, Thomasville affordable housing concerns, & more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Friday, August 14th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Weekend forecast.

1) Suspect captured in double homicide investigation. Sheriff Jared Miller said this concludes an intensive manhunt involving local, state, federal, and international law enforcement authorities.

Suspect wanted in connection to double homicide in Wakulla County captured in Mexico

2) Thomasville mom and kids remain at hotel as affordable housing issues continue. ABC 27 first introduced you to Heather Sherman in December 2025 as she searched for a place of her own. Since then, her search continues.

For a Thomasville mom and six of her kids a hotel is still home as barriers to stable housing stand in the way

3) Jefferson County cancels football season due to lack of players. The lack of players marks a significant change for a program with six state championships.

Jefferson County cancels varsity and JV football this fall due to lack of players

4) Five days out, Florida governor candidates sharpen their closing arguments. With five days remaining before Florida’s primary, the candidates for governor are making their final sales—and the two parties are ending in very different places.

Five days out, Florida governor candidates sharpen their closing arguments

5) Weekend Forecast: By midday we will be in the low 90s, and we will continue to climb into the upper 90s by the late afternoon. We are in an Extreme Heat Warning and Heat Advisory until 8:00 p.m. We'll have a mix of heat and scattered showers this weekend. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Storms & Heat This Weekend

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