Midday Update: Wakulla Co. double homicide suspect captured, Thomasville affordable housing concerns, & more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Friday, August 14th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Weekend forecast.
1) Suspect captured in double homicide investigation. Sheriff Jared Miller said this concludes an intensive manhunt involving local, state, federal, and international law enforcement authorities.
2) Thomasville mom and kids remain at hotel as affordable housing issues continue. ABC 27 first introduced you to Heather Sherman in December 2025 as she searched for a place of her own. Since then, her search continues.
3) Jefferson County cancels football season due to lack of players. The lack of players marks a significant change for a program with six state championships.
4) Five days out, Florida governor candidates sharpen their closing arguments. With five days remaining before Florida’s primary, the candidates for governor are making their final sales—and the two parties are ending in very different places.
5) Weekend Forecast: By midday we will be in the low 90s, and we will continue to climb into the upper 90s by the late afternoon. We are in an Extreme Heat Warning and Heat Advisory until 8:00 p.m. We'll have a mix of heat and scattered showers this weekend. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.
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