COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — Jefferson County won't field a varsity or JV football team this fall after only 4 boys showed up to a player interest meeting.

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Jefferson County cancels varsity and JV football this fall due to lack of players

Jefferson County will not field a varsity or JV football team this fall due to a lack of players, marking a significant change for a program with six state championships.

The district, which has just 112 students in grades 10 through 12 — about 60 of them boys — offered free physicals and EKG exams to encourage participation. At the latest interest meeting, only four boys showed up.

Superintendent Jackie Pons said the low turnout made fielding a team impossible this season.

The program's most recent state championship came in 2011.

There is hope for a return, however. More than 20 players are currently in the middle school program — a group the district hopes can rebuild the program in the years ahead.

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