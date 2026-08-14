First To Know Weather - Scattered Storms & Heat This Weekend

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Temperatures are starting off in the upper to mid 70s today, and we are only heating up from there. We are in an Extreme Heat Warning and Heat Advisory from 12 P.M. to 8 P.M.

By midday we will be in the low 90s and we will continue to climb into the upper 90s by the late afternoon. The maximum heat indices could reach 112° within the Heat Advisory and 115° within the Extreme Heat Warning. Thundershowers and storms can roll in after 1 P.M. which can cool off a given area, but it will be very hot and muggy before then.

This weekend will continue the heat and storm trend. Scattered storms in the afternoon could impact outdoor plans all weekend long. This will not be a washout, but you may want an indoor plan B from 2 P.M. till 7 P.M.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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