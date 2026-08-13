Thomasville mom and six kids remain at hotel as barriers to stable housing stand in the way

THOMAS COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — Heather Sherman and her six of her children have called a room at the Red Roof Inn in Thomasville home since March 2023. Sherman says she has been able to buy a vehicle outright during that time, but she is still searching for a permanent home.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

For a Thomasville mom and six of her kids a hotel is still home as barriers to stable housing stand in the way

ABC 27 first introduced you to Sherman in December 2025 as she searched for a place of her own. Since then, her search continues.

"We're still struggling with, you know, past eviction and bankruptcy that had been filed twice and defaulted on twice, so it was kind of just kind of stuck still. And now, having been here as long as I have, I don't have rental history, so other than being here, that's my only rental history," Sherman said.

For families facing similar situations, Gabriel Rising, a Thomasville organization, works to help those in need.

Through its Lily's Project program, Gabriel Rising specifically helps women and children find stable housing and jobs. Over the last year, Lily's Project says it has helped between 25 and 30 families find housing and jobs.

Gabriel Rising Executive Director Jacqueline Knight says Sherman's experience is something she has seen far too often.

"These are people who cannot afford the current rents we have just gotten out of hand, especially in the rural areas where you don't have big incomes. You don't have the average income isn't $80,000 a year here like it might be in other parts of the United States. It's more around $35,000. And so when you're only making $35,000 a year, and they take out your taxes, you're only bringing home about $24,000 a year. If you've got a family of four, you're not making it. Because even $24,000 or even $30,000 a year coming into your home barely pays rent," Knight said.

According to Apartments.com, the average price of rent in 2026 for a two-bedroom apartment in Thomasville is $1,215 per month.

For Sherman, the search for a permanent home continues. She says what she wants most is a safe place for her children.

"Somewhere where my kids can be outside and not have to worry, you know, about who's coming around the corner, you know. Is it safe to be outside?" Sherman said.

Knight says her goal is to give families in need the resources to live an independent life so they can thrive. ]

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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