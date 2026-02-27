Midday Update: Viewing held for fallen Hahira officer, Utility bills spike after January cold snap, and more

Friday, February 27th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Family, law enforcement remember fallen Hahira officer during public viewing Thursday. Loved ones begin to say their final goodbyes to fallen Hahira Officer Caleb Abney on Thursday during a public viewing. His funeral will be held on Sunday, March 1st in Valdosta.

Family, law enforcement remember fallen Hahira officer during public viewing Thursday

2) Madison County teachers accused of using racial slurs in class; district launches investigations. Two Madison County teachers are being investigated after allegedly using racial slurs in class, sparking outrage and viral posts on Facebook.

Madison County teachers accused of using racial slurs in class; district launches investigations

3) Tallahassee utility bills spike after January cold snap, City offers payment relief program. Some Tallahassee residents are seeing utility bills hundreds of dollars higher than usual following a January cold snap, and the City of Tallahassee is offering a program to help spread out the cost.

Tallahassee utility bills spike after January cold snap, City offers payment relief program

4) Banana Ball World Tour kicks off in Tallahassee with electric opener at Dick Howser Stadium. The Banana Ball 2026 World Tour opened in Tallahassee Thursday night with an electric game between the Loco Beach Coconuts and the Firefighters at Dick Howser Stadium.

Savannah Bananas kick off 2026 world tour in Tallahassee with electric opener at Dick Howser Stadium

5) Florida may be on the hook for ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ costs as federal reimbursement remains uncertain. Florida could end up paying most of the cost for its controversial “Alligator Alcatraz” migrant detention center, as new federal court filings raise doubts about whether the hundreds of millions of dollars the state expected from Washington will ever materialize.

Florida may be on the hook for ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ costs

6) Weekend Forecast: We'll start the weekend off with scattered showers, but things will clear out Saturday night. So if you have any plans on Friday or early Saturday, make sure you bring your umbrella. First to Know Meteorologist Jillian Preite has the details below.

First to Know Forecast: Stormy start to the weekend (2/27/2026)

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.