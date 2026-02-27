Banana Ball World Tour kicks off in Tallahassee with electric opener at Dick Howser Stadium

COLLEGE TOWN, FL — The Banana Ball 2026 World Tour opened in Tallahassee Thursday night with an electric game between the Loco Beach Coconuts and the Firefighters at Dick Howser Stadium.

Savannah Bananas kick off 2026 world tour in Tallahassee with electric opener at Dick Howser Stadium

The opener on FSU's baseball field featured dancing, singing, and a hometown hero moment.

The Coconuts defeated the Firefighters in the first game of the tour, drawing a packed crowd of fans who brought the energy from the first pitch.

Leon County Division of Tourism Executive Director Kerri Post said the event carries significant value for the region.

"Hosting the Savannah Banana games here is bringing a tremendous economic boost to our community and all the businesses in our community, but also the visibility that it brings, again, kicking off their 2026 tour here," Post said.

Banana Ball Founder Jesse Cole set the tone before the game with a simple question for the crowd.

"One question for you Tallahassee, are you ready?"

Tallahassee answered.

Fans packed the stadium and made their presence felt throughout the night.

"The atmosphere is phenomenal out here watching the Firefighters and the Coconuts play," one fan said.

Others in attendance said being part of the World Tour opener was something special.

"We've been Savannah Banana fans for a long time, so this is an honor," one fan said.

"I'm so happy to be a fan, because I get to come watch y'all have fun, and I can see y'all dance and have a good time," another fan said.

"It's just cool like, it's just cool to be here," a third fan said.

Thursday's game carried added meaning for former Godby High School baseball standout and FSU third baseman Logan Lacey, who returned to his hometown and his old stadium as a Banana Ball Firefighter.

Lacey even suited up in garnet and gold to start the game.

"Yeah this is actually a moment I'm never going to forget, like how this my first time putting this uniform on out here. It was like I relived that moment all over again, and I'll never forget it…Man, they told me to wear it for one inning. I was like, no, I'm going to wear this the whole time because I never know when I get to do this again," Lacey said.

The Banana Ball action continues Friday at Dick Howser Stadium. The Party Animals take on the Clowns at 7 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

