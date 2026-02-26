Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
HAPPENING TODAY: Public viewing to be held for fallen Hahira officer

Caleb Abney was killed last Thursday in the line of duty during a traffic stop on I-75.
HAHIRA, GEORGIA — Loved ones will begin saying their final goodbyes to fallen Hahira Officer Caleb Abney.

Abney was hit and killed last Thursday during a traffic stop on I-75 while on duty. He was 26 years old.

A public viewing will be held today at Purvis Funeral Home in Adel beginning at 4:00 p.m.

A public funeral will be held Sunday, March 1st, at Martin Stadium at Lowndes High School at 2:00 p.m.

On Monday, the Hahira Police Department announced neighbors could support Abney's family through an online fundraiser.

