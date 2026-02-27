TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida could end up paying most of the cost for its controversial “Alligator Alcatraz” migrant detention center, as new federal court filings raise doubts about whether the hundreds of millions of dollars the state expected from Washington will ever materialize.

The filings, first reported by the Florida Phoenix, are part of an ongoing lawsuit brought by environmental groups. They suggest the $608 million in federal reimbursement Florida was counting on is not guaranteed — and wouldn’t cover construction even if it arrives.

WATCH: Florida may be on the hook for ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ costs as federal reimbursement remains uncertain

Florida may be on the hook for ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ costs

Justice Department lawyers said any FEMA funding would be limited to reimbursing operational expenses, like housing detainees, not building the facility, which Florida already paid for using state funds.

That contrasts with earlier assurances from state and federal leaders that Washington would largely foot the bill, raising the possibility Florida taxpayers could ultimately be left covering most of the cost.

“We're getting reimbursed on this,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis in January. “I know there's a lot of people, when I first said we're doing, oh, you know, how are you going to get— like, we're going to get reimbursed. And now they acknowledge that.”

A DeSantis administration official dismissed the court filings Thursday as a “legal strategy,” saying the state remains very confident the federal government will ultimately reimburse Florida. Lawmakers, however, are divided over whether that outcome is certain.

Democrats now pushing Republicans to make it happen.

“They should use their pull with the White House in order to reimburse the taxpayers of Florida. Let’s see what kind of Moxie they have to get this done, because then they put us in a tremendous hole,” said Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton.

GOP members, meanwhile, say they believe federal support will come through. Not only is President Donald Trump a Florida resident— reminded Rep. Alex Rizo, R-Hialeah— Secretary of State Marco Rubio is Florida’s former US Senator.

“We’ve got commitment from Secretary of State, which, you know, has ties to South Florida, and again, our congressional delegation,” said Rizo. “I think we’re going to work to that end to make sure that Florida is made whole.”

Florida has already spent more than $573 million in emergency state funds on immigration enforcement and detention sites, including Alligator Alcatraz. The spending has become a flashpoint at the state capitol, where lawmakers in both chambers are advancing proposals to place tighter limits on the governor’s emergency spending powers and require more legislative oversight.

“They spent $90 million on portapotties. They have spent hundreds of 1000s of dollars in bar and restaurant tab receipts. This is not the emergency spending that we were promised that these dollars were going to be used for,” said Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando.

Whether those guardrails will reach the governor’s desk remains uncertain in a divided legislative session. A Senate committee, on Tuesday, is expected to take up the House measure which limits what the emergency fund can buy, strengthening oversight reporting requirements, and more. It’s unclear how lawmakers will vote after the upper chamber previously approved a version of the fund without the restrictions.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.