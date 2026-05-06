Midday Update: VCSB to vote on VECA's future, Teachers rally for more funding in Tallahassee, and more

Wednesday, May 6th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Wednesday forecast.

1) Valdosta Early College Academy's future to be decided as school board vote approaches. The Valdosta City School Board will vote tonight on a new relocation proposal that emerged after parents' response to the school's closure that was announced last week.

Valdosta Early College Academy's future to be decided as school board vote approaches Wednesday

2) MORE PRESSURES: Educators speak out, asking legislature for funding amid new law impacting unions. Teachers and educators in Leon County are demanding more funding and support from the legislature. That's because unions also face pressures from a new law that tightens restrictions on public employee unions. Local teachers say low salaries and weakened collective bargaining could drive more educators out of the profession.

MORE PRESSURES: Educators speak out, asking legislature for funding amid new law impacting unions

3) Florida educators sue state over school funding, voucher spending. The Florida Education Association, several families, and public school advocates filed a lawsuit Tuesday accusing the state of failing to meet its constitutional duty to provide a uniform, safe, and high-quality system of free public schools. The challenge argues Florida is sending billions of taxpayer dollars to voucher and charter programs that are not held to the same standards as traditional public schools.

Florida educators sue state over school funding, voucher spending

4) Gadsden County commissioners deny proposal to convert former internet cafe into bar and lounge. The proposal had already been denied by the Planning and Zoning Board because it did not meet the required 1,000-foot distance from a church and a daycare.

Gadsden County commissioners deny plans to convert former internet cafe into bar and lounge

5) Trump announces 'Project Freedom' will pause as US seeks a final deal with Iran. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the U.S. would pause an effort it began on Monday to provide security for shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. He said the pause would give time to evaluate whether the U.S. could reach a lasting peace deal with Iran.

Trump announces 'Project Freedom' will pause as US seeks a final deal with Iran

6) Wednesday Forecast: We'll warm up to the upper 80s and could reach the 90s today. Humidity will increase throughout the day, leading to the possibility of strong or even severe storms tomorrow afternoon. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Fog Today Storms Tomorrow

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