DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, Fl — Teachers and educators in Leon County are demanding more funding and support from the legislature. That's because unions also face pressures from a new law that tightens restrictions on public employee unions. Local teachers say low salaries and weakened collective bargaining could drive more educators out of the profession.

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MORE PRESSURES: Educators speak out, asking legislature for funding amid new law impacting unions

Kim Ward, an Education Staff Professional with Leon County Schools, said the financial pressure on teachers is unsustainable.

"In Florida, you have to work a second or third job in order to make ends meet," said Ward.

Ward said a systemic fix is long overdue.

"We need a uniform system that ensures that all our kids are supported and that our educators are supported and that our community can thrive."

The new law raises the threshold required for a public service union to recertify. Valencia Hargrett, President of Leon Educational Staff Professional Association, said the stakes could not be higher for her organization.

"If we don't reach it, we lose our contract. It's gone. You can shred it up, it's in a trash can, and you have to fight your own battle," said Hargrett.

The concern extends beyond current educators. One former Leon County teacher said she fears for the future her great-grandchildren will inherit.

"Now I have two great-grandsons. One has just turned one, and Arlo just turned four. Well, it's almost time for Arlo to get out of daycare and go into the public schools. I'm frightened that there may not be any public school system quality," said community member Barbara DeVane.

Advocates for the new law, including Florida's Education Commissioner, Anastasios Kamoutsas, say the legislation is about ensuring accurate representation and speeding up the delivery of state funds for teacher pay.

"Senate Bill 1296 ensures teacher salary increases are delivered in a timely fashion," said Kamoutsas.

Hargrett said it is a frightening time for LESPA. She said the organization's immediate focus is on communicating with the community and urging people to vote in support of the public school system.

"Because without the union and nobody to bargain for them or speak up for the people, I'm afraid a lot of people are going to leave the profession altogether," said Hargrett.

The Florida Education Association, along with parents, filed a lawsuit against the state on Tuesday over investment in public schools. Lawmakers will return next week with the budget as a top priority, which is expected to provide more clarity on how much will be allocated to the public school system.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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