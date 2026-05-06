Gadsden County commissioners deny proposal to convert former internet cafe into bar and lounge

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — Gadsden County commissioners voted 4-1 to deny a proposal to turn a former internet cafe into a bar and lounge, citing the property's troubled history, proximity to a church and day care, and community concerns.

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Gadsden County commissioners deny plans to convert former internet cafe into bar and lounge

The proposal had already been denied by the Planning and Zoning Board because it did not meet the required 1,000-foot distance from a church and a daycare. Commissioners upheld that decision, agreeing the property's history — tied to illegal gambling and safety concerns — along with parking and traffic issues, were enough to stop the project from moving forward.

Havana neighbor Randy Ross said the location's past raised red flags.

"It just seems like there's constant moving in this direction: to move these establishments closer and closer to churches and playgrounds and schools."

Commissioner Alonzetta Simpkins made the motion to deny the request.

"I make a motion for the special expectation used to be denied because it does not meet the criteria for approval set forth in the Gadsden County Land Development Code and Code of Ordinance specifically the alcohol distance separation."

Commissioners denied the plan in a 4-1 vote.

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