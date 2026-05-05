Valdosta Early College Academy's future to be decided as school board vote approaches Wednesday

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — The Valdosta City School Board is set to vote May 6th on the future of the Valdosta Early College Academy, after a week of parent meetings, community pushback, and a new relocation proposal that emerged in response to widespread opposition.

The district initially announced plans to close the VECA program, which serves more than 250 students. That announcement triggered an April 30th parent meeting where concerns quickly surfaced and pushed district leaders back to the drawing board. A second meeting followed on May 4, where new options were presented.

A community survey conducted in between the two meetings drew 148 responses. Of those, 103 opposed shutting down VECA, citing concerns about student stability, academic pathways, and communication. More than 140 respondents supported alternatives such as relocating the program or repairing the building to keep it operational.

The district is now proposing to relocate VECA to J.L. Newbern Middle School while eventually demolishing the current building due to ongoing structural issues. Under the updated plan, high school students would be allowed to finish out the program, while younger students could transition into a redesigned model in the coming years.

For parent Deron Johnson, the prospect of a move raises concerns about the continuity his son has experienced at VECA.

"He started in 6th grade, 7th grade, and moved all the way up to 12th grade. So it was a seamless transition. Whereas if we have to move, he goes to middle school, then from middle school to high school. It's a lot," Johnson said.

Parent JaTaryia Thomas said that while the district is now listening, families should have been included in the conversation from the beginning.

"My main issue is, why couldn't you write grants? Why couldn't you notify the community well in advance? I know me and other parents would've rallied. Don't make a decision without consulting us, then scramble once you get pushback," Thomas said.

Still, Thomas said the most recent meeting offered at least some reassurance — though uncertainty remains.

"I do feel like the meeting was productive… I at least have we have some alternatives now," Thomas said.

The board's vote on May 6 will ultimately determine the program's future.

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