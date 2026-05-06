First To Know Weather - Fog Today Storms Tomorrow

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — It is a very foggy morning for some. Many of our central and western counties are in a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 A.M. Temperatures are in the mid to low 60s, and the humidity is rising, especially within the fog. Skies will remain partly cloudy after the fog lifts around 9-10 A.M. until this afternoon.
Temperatures this lunch hour will be in the low 80s, and it will continue to be humid. Skies will clear a bit more heading into the late afternoon when we will be close to a 90 today. The humidity increases through the night, and leads to the possibility of strong or even severe storms tomorrow afternoon.
We are in a Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 5) for severe weather, meaning an isolated severe storm or two are possible. For a more focused forecast click here
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