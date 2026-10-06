Midday Update: Underground electrical fire in Downtown Tallahassee, Work on Bull Headley Rd expedited, & more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Tuesday, October 6th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Underground electrical fire closes roads, courthouse in Downtown Tallahassee. The Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) and other agencies responded to the fire near Monroe Street and Apalachee Parkway. The City of Tallahassee says crews found several fires in the roadway and visible damage in the road. A possible gas leak was ruled out.

Underground electrical fire in Downtown Tallahassee

2) Tuesday Forecast: The rain will become scattered as the afternoon progresses, and by this evening we will have only spotty showers. We are also watching Invest 92L in the Gulf. Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First to Know Weather - A break from the rain is coming

3) Leon County expedites Bull Headley Road resurfacing after ongoing neighbor complaints. Leon County resurfaced Bull Headley Road from Birschbach Way to Bull Headley Landing for an estimated $693,000. The cost was already included in the county's road resurfacing budget.

Leon County expedites Bull Headley Road resurfacing after ongoing neighbor complaints, more work ahead

4) Wakulla County commissioners vote to close Lake Ellen water access area. Commissioners cited taxpayer spending concerns in voting to repeal the county code section governing the Lake Ellen Drive water access area, which has been closed since 2018.

Wakulla County commissioners vote to close Lake Ellen water access area, citing taxpayer money concerns

5) 2 killed, including a high school student, in Florida school bus crash, sheriff says. The Winter Haven High School bus had 37 students on board at the time of the crash.

School bus crash renews questions about school bus seatbelts in Florida

6) Hispanic Heritage Month: Bainbridge celebrates its community with its first Hispanic Heritage Festival. Bainbridge's first Hispanic Heritage Festival is scheduled for Oct. 10, featuring authentic food, live mariachi music, and Latin dance lessons.

Hispanic Heritage Month: Bainbridge celebrates its community with its first Hispanic Heritage Festival

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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