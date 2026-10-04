Tropics Check: Area of possible development in the Gulf

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The National Hurricane Center has tagged an area of possible development in the southwestern Gulf.

Next 48 hours: 0% chance of development

Next 7 days: 30% chance of development

A low pressure could develop over the course of the next few days and will slowly drift northward into open waters. However, as it does so, it will run into some shear which will prevent rapid development/strengthening.

If development occurs, it will do so slowly.

As of now, this does not pose a threat to the Big Bend or south Georgia. The First to Know Weather Team will continue to closely monitor it and have updates on air and online.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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