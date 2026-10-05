NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Leon County has resurfaced a large portion of Bull Headley Road after neighbors complained repeatedly about the road's condition.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Leon County expedites Bull Headley Road resurfacing after ongoing neighbor complaints, more work ahead

ABC 27's Brieanna Smith talked to neighbors who described the road as a "roller coaster," bumpy, potholed, and rough.

Now, a large portion of it is the opposite — from Birschbach Way to Bull Headley Landing — after Leon County expedited its resurfacing.

"The residents along Bull Headley have been letting us know for a while that the road's in bad shape," Brian Welch, District 4 Leon County Commissioner, said.

The resurfacing came at Welch's request following multiple complaints to his office.

Real action was delayed, however, as the City of Tallahassee prepares to extend its water main and Blueprint's Bannerman Road project gets underway — set to add multi-use paths, a new traffic signal and turn lanes.

The estimated cost of the project is $693,000, which is already included in the county's road resurfacing budget.

"It's not like it's any kind of extra expense. It's really just about getting things timed upright. Again, you've got multiple agencies operating in the same corridor there," Welch said.

Neighbors I talked to who didn't want to speak on camera say the work was quick and needed, while others say the focus should also be on adding more sidewalks in the area.

Commissioner Welch's office says this portion of the road could be on track to be completed before its initial expectation in November.

Work on the other half of Bull Headley is estimated to start next spring.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.