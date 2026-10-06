First to Know Weather - A break from the rain is coming

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are starting off in the low 70s again this morning with waves of rain continuing to roll through. This will once again suppress our afternoon highs keeping us below average in the mid to upper 70s.

The rain will become scattered as the afternoon progresses, and by this evening we will have only spotty showers. Once the sun fully sets, there will be very little rain at all. The front will slowly be pushing further south throughout the day. This will allow drier air from the north to slip in and absorb some moisture that would otherwise be used for rain. The break can last through tomorrow, with more rain returning by this weekend.

A disturbance in the Gulf could become our next tropical cyclone over the next few days. While current projections have it making landfall away from us, the rain associated with it could reach the Big Bend and South Georgia. Stick with us for updates.

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