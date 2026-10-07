Midday Update: Tropical Storm Isaias forms, County services restored after downtown fire, & more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Wednesday, October 7th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Wednesday Forecast. A few isolated pockets of showers can pop up around the coast, but, for most of us, it is a drier afternoon. We're also keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Isaias, which formed in the Gulf this morning. A state of emergency has been issued. Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

Tropics Check 10-7 Early Morning update

2) Power restored to Downtown Tallahassee following underground electrical fire, County services restored. The Augustus D. Aikens, Jr. Leon County Courthouse and Leon County Annex are now open to the public Wednesday, following the underground electrical fire near the courthouse early Tuesday.

Leon County services restored following underground electrical fire Tuesday

3) Wakulla County youth football coaches suspended, following an October 3 incident. After reviewing footage and reports, the WCYFCA suspended coaches, issued player consequences, and trespassed individuals. All 12U football activities remain suspended.

Wakulla County youth football coaches suspended, individuals trespassed following the October 3 incident

4) Investigators still don't know why driver veered into bus in deadly Winter Haven crash. The impact set off a series of collisions that killed a Winter Haven High School sophomore and a Jeep driver.

Investigators still don't know why driver veered into bus in deadly crash

5) Florida State University installs mental health Hope Booth. The $25,000 booth, located in the FSU Student Union, guides users through personalized coping strategies in a three-minute interactive experience.

Florida State University becomes first college campus in the country to install mental health Hope Booth

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