COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — Florida State University is home to what's believed to be the first on-campus mental health "Hope Booth" in the country. The $25,000 resource helps students pause and reset in just 3 minutes.

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Florida State University becomes first college campus in the country to install mental health Hope Booth

Florida State University is the first college campus in the country to offer a mental health "Hope Booth" for students, faculty, staff, and visitors.

The booth is located on the first floor of the FSU Student Union. Users can step inside for a three-minute interactive experience. After answering a few questions, they are guided through personalized messages and coping strategies — including deep breathing and positive affirmations.

FSU says the goal is to give students an easy and accessible way to pause and take care of their mental health before they reach a point of crisis.

The booth drew 374 users in its first 10 days on campus.

The $25,000 booth was funded through the Stanley 1913 Creators Fund and is expected to remain on campus for at least two years.

The Hope Booth is not meant to replace counseling — it is an additional resource available on campus. FSU's Counseling and Psychological Services served more than 12,000 members of the university community last school year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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