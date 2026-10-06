Wakulla County Youth Football and Cheerleading Association suspends 12U football

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — All 12U football activities with the Wakulla County Youth Football and Cheerleading Association are suspended until further notice following an incident that occurred during a game on Oct. 3.

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Wakulla County suspends 12U football following Oct. 3 game incident; cheerleading continues as normal

The WCYFCA announced the suspension in a release sent out Monday, Oct. 5.

"The WCYFCA Board of Directors takes these matters very seriously and is committed to addressing the situation appropriately," the WCYFCA Board of Directors said.

The suspension applies only to 12U football. All 7U and 9U football and cheerleading activities will continue as scheduled, and 12U cheerleading practices are not affected.

The board has a meeting scheduled with Wakulla County officials on Tuesday, Oct. 6, to discuss the matter and determine next steps. Neighborhood Reporter Serena Davanzo asked the county for comment, and officials said they were investigating.

"At this point, we're investigating and determining the best course of action," Wakulla County officials said.

The 12U team's next game was scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 7.

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