First to Know Weather - A Break From The Rain

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are starting off in the low 70s and upper 60s. We also have no showers to start us off, just overcast skies. Without the constant rain temperatures this afternoon can climb back into the low 80s, while remaining below average.

A few isolated pockets of showers can pop up around the coast, but for most of us it is a drier afternoon. We may even see some sun poking through the clouds at times. The rain and moisture will return by the end of the week, as Isaias gets closer to us. All effects will be indirect.

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