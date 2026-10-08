Midday Update: Tracking Isaias as neighbors prepare, LCS seeks short-term loan, & more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Thursday, October 8th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Isaias strengthens into a hurricane. Isaias became a hurricane overnight and strengthened further this morning. The highest winds are now at 80 mph and the air-pressure dropped to 9779 mb. The pathway is still expecting a landfall around the Mobile area Friday night. Meteorologist Ryan Gold has more details on that and your Thursday forecast.

Tracking Isaias 10-8-2026 5 A.M. Update

2) Isaias sparks state of emergency in 25 Florida counties as Big Bend coastal communities prepare. Wakulla and Franklin counties are on high alert as Isaias moves north through the Gulf, prompting emergency preparations for businesses and residents.

Isaias sparks state of emergency in 25 Florida counties as Big Bend coastal communities prepare

3) Leon County schools seek $30M short-term loan to cover payroll while waiting for property tax revenue. The school board is expected to vote Tuesday, Oct. 13 on borrowing up to $30 million at a fixed 3.95% interest rate.

Leon County schools seek $30M short-term loan to cover payroll while waiting for property tax revenue

4) Downtown Tallahassee recovering after an underground electrical fire while city investigation continues. The fire in downtown Tallahassee disrupted traffic, business and government operations.

Downtown Tallahassee recovering after an underground electrical fire while city investigation continues

5) Bainbridge single mom loses nearly $1,000 to fake TikTok rental listing. County officials say scams have cost local residents hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Bainbridge single mom loses nearly $1,000 to fake TikTok rental listing, Decatur County officials warn

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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