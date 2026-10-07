DECATUR COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — A Bainbridge single mom lost nearly $1,000 after falling victim to a fake rental property listed on TikTok, while the actual property owner says he only learned his listing was being used fraudulently from one of his own employees.

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Bainbridge single mom loses nearly $1,000 to fake TikTok rental listing, Decatur County officials warn

Katelyn Cook said she was looking to get a place of her own for herself and her daughter after staying with family when she spotted the rental property on TikTok and thought she had found the perfect fit.

"I got a little girl, and it's doing everything I have to just support her financially, just myself," Cook said.

Cook contacted the alleged seller the same day to see if the property was still available. She was told it was. The alleged seller emailed her an application that same day, which she submitted immediately along with a $100 application fee. A week and a half later, she sent a $300 security deposit and $550 for first month's rent — totaling nearly $1,000 — all paid through Chime. Once the alleged seller received the money, Cook's messages and calls went unanswered.

"After I started thinking about it, and then went back through our messages, and then how, um, I sent the money, it was like, Katelyn, you knew better. You knew better," Cook said.

The actual owner of the property found out his home was being falsely listed from one of his employees.

"They're preying on people that are desperate for housing ... In Decatur County there's a shortage of housing so as soon as something comes available people jump on it," Bob Stott said.

The Decatur County Sheriff's Office said it sees that type of vulnerability exploited far too often.

"I mean, tens and hundreds of thousands of dollars have left in people's pockets ... I can tell you $500,000-$600,000 out of Decatur County in the last year, year and a half," Chief Deputy Sheriff Wendell Cofer said.

Cook filed a police report. Deputies say identifying the device used in a scam is easier than proving who was behind it, making it difficult to find the person responsible. The Sheriff's Office regularly shares scam warnings on social media, asking the community to spread the word and raise awareness.

Cook said her lack of rental experience played a role, and she hopes others will learn from her experience.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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