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Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold news conference at 12:30 p.m. as Florida prepares for Hurricane Isaias

AP Ron DeSantis
Chris O'Meara/AP
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during a news conference Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
AP Ron DeSantis
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TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Florida continues to prepare for Hurricane Isaias as it bears down on the Gulf Coast, with a potential landfall Friday night near Pensacola.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has scheduled a new conference at 12:30 p.m. at the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee.

According to a statement from the governor's office, DeSantis will be joined by Florida Division of Emergency Management Executive Director Jared Perdue.

Stay with WTXL ABC 27 for updates and watch the news conference live here.

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