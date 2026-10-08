First To Know Weather - Showers return this evening

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are in the low 70s and upper 60s again this morning. The skies are a little clearer in spots but it will still be a mostly cloudy day. Highs will be a little warmer than yesterday, but still below average for many in the low to mid 80s.

Rain can return this evening around 5 P.M. These showers will come through in light bands, and has nothing to do with Isaias.

We will not be hit directly by Isaias, but the outer bands can still produce severe weather for our area which includes: damaging winds, flooding, and spin up tornadoes.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.