Midday Update: TPD: Suspect arrested after child drowns, Florida approves first Black Bear Hunt, & more

Thursday, August 14th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) TPD: Suspect arrested after child drowns in Tallahassee. Tallahassee Police arrested Raymona Ford on Wednesday after police say Ford hit the child multiple times, causing him to have seizures. They say Ford then left the 2-year-old unattended in a bathtub, where he drowned. Ford made her first appearance on Thursday morning and is charged with one count of homicide and one count of cruelty towards a child, aggravated battery.

2) FSU SHOOTING CASE: State says they're ready for trial, while the Defense may file a motion to delay it. The state told the judge they're compiling evidence and that they're ready for the November 3rd trial date. The defense told the judge, due to all the evidence, that they won't be ready. They told the judge they plan to file a motion to delay the trial. The judge says if that happens, he will hold an evidentiary hearing.

3) Leon County Commissioners call on City of Tallahassee for accountability over fire service fees. At a special board meeting Tuesday, the Leon County Commission voted against increasing fire service fees in a 5 to 2 vote.

4) Florida Approves First Black Bear Hunt in a Decade Amid Fierce Opposition and Legal Threats. For the first time in ten years, Florida will allow black bear hunting. In a highly controversial unanimous vote on Wednesday, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved a rule package creating a regulated hunting season starting December 2025 — a decision met with cheers from hunters in orange shirts and outrage from environmental activists, some of whom vowed to take the fight to court.

5) Thursday Forecast: A heat advisory will be in effect until 7:00 p.m. for Clinch, Echols, Hamilton, and Suwannee counties as highs will reach the mid-90s and feel like upwards of 112°. There is also a chance for showers during the afternoon hours. First to Know Meteorologist Jillian Preite has the details below.

First to Know Forecast: Low to mid 90s for highs with scattered showers (08/14/2025)

