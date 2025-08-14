Spotty showers through the day as temperatures heat up

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are starting off the morning with some of us reaching the 80s before sunrise!

A wind from the south/southwest is continuing to pump humid air into our area. This is helping temperatures climb and even feel warmer than they are.

As the sun rises, highs will reach the low to mid 90s across the area causing a Heat Advisory to be in effect for Clinch, Echols, Hamilton, and Suwannee counties. Highs will reach the mid 90s and feel like upwards of 112°.

This is just the start of more heat advisories to come as the high temperature will be climbing through the weekend. Make sure to stay hydrated and stay indoors as much as possible!

The heat is not the only factor that will make you want to stay indoors; shower activity is expected to continue through the weekend as well.

A little more dry air is starting to be introduced, but not enough to suppress rain activity. There is still plenty of moisture left in the atmosphere to help showers and storms pop up through the next few days, so it is safe to say each afternoon will feature a handful of showers for the next five days.

