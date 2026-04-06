Midday Update: TPD officer dies in off-duty boating accident, Trump to address threat to attack Iran, & more

Monday, April 6th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Monday forecast.

1) TPD: Man killed during shooting in South Tallahassee. A homicide investigation is underway after a man was killed during an overnight shooting on Sunday. Law enforcement says the victim was shot multiple times after a "Large physical altercation." Police are urging anyone with knowledge about this case to contact them.

Photo: City of Tallahassee Police Department / Facebook Tallahassee Police Department

2) Trump to address reporters after ominous threat to strike Iran's infrastructure. The announcement comes after Trump made an expletive-filled weekend post threatening to strike Iranian power plants and bridges if the Strait of Hormuz was not reopened by Tuesday. He also said also said in a phone call with Fox News that he is “considering blowing everything up and taking over the oil” if peace negotiations fail.

Trump escalates threats against Iran demanding Strait of Hormuz be reopened

3) TPD officer dies in off-duty boating accident in Wakulla County Friday night. An FWC spokesperson says Michael Terranova was boating on the Wakulla River Friday night when he hit a "fixed object." The spokesperson says the impact caused him to fall into the water. Terranova had been with the Tallahassee Police Department since 2007.

Tallahassee Police Department Officer Michael "Cody" Terranova

4) Tallahassee Flea Market Exchange officially opens for business Saturday: A new flea market in Tallahassee is bringing a fresh vibe to the city, offering local vendors and shoppers a place to connect after a snowstorm forced a previous market to close.

Tallahassee Exchange Flea Market officially opens for business



5) Monday Forecast: Temperatures will get into the mid to upper 60s, likely cooling through the afternoon instead of warming up. Showers will linger into the night and possibly even into Tuesday. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Showers become rain (4-6-2026)

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