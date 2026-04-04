TPD officer dies in off-duty boating accident in Wakulla County Friday night

A Tallahassee police officer died in an off-duty boating accident in Wakulla County Friday night.

That's according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

An FWC spokesperson says Michael Terranova was boating on the Wakulla River Friday night when he hit a "fixed object." The spokesperson says the impact caused him to fall into the water.

The FWC says a passerby noticed the unoccupied boat and called authorities who later found Terranova in the water. They say he died on scene.

The department announced the officer's passing on social media Saturday morning.

The post says Terranova had been with the department since 2007.

In the post, TPD Chief Lawrence Revell said Terranova "meant a great deal to all who knew and served alongside him."

He added, “This is a difficult time for our agency, and our focus is on supporting his family, friends, and our personnel as we work through this loss together. We ask our community to keep everyone affected in their thoughts and prayers in the days ahead.”

The situation led the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office to close the Wakulla River Lower Bridge Boat Ramp Friday night near Coastal Highway.

The sheriff's office says the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is taking the lead on the investigation.

WTXL View from Wakulla River near the Lower Bridge Boat Ramp.

Workers at TNT Hideaway Inc., a business near the boat ramp, say they saw crews pulling a wrecked boat from the water on Saturday.

TNT Hideaway, Inc. Crews pull damaged boat from the water near the Wakulla River Lower Bridge Boat Ramp.

The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office later posted about Officer Terranova's death saying, "The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office stands with our brothers and sisters at the Tallahassee Police Department during this difficult time. We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fellow officers of Officer Michael “Cody” Terranova."

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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