Midday Update: Florida union bill advances, push grows to expand Medicaid waivers for special needs adults

Friday, April 3rd: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Weekend forecast.

1) Florida bill set to tighten rules for public service unions, local groups share plans to navigate the bill. A bill tightening certification rules for public sector unions in Florida is awaiting the governor's signature, sparking debate between state officials and local educators.

Florida bill set to tighten rules for public service unions, local groups share plans to navigate the bill

2) Adults with special needs find lasting friendships as lawmakers debate expanding Medicaid waiver access. A Georgia Senate proposal aims to expand access to care for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities by funding more than 1,200 new Medicaid waiver slots.

Adults with special needs find lasting friendships as lawmakers debate expanding Medicaid waiver access

3) The "Tail" of the St. Marks Shoe Bandit comes to a close after adoption. The St. Marks shoe bandit has been adopted and made her way back to where it all started.

The "Tail" of the St Marks Shoe Bandit has come to a close as she's been adopted

4) Weekend Forecast: A warm Friday brings afternoon and evening showers with possible thunder, followed by a mostly sunny Saturday before rain moves in late on Easter Sunday, so plan outdoor activities earlier in the day.

First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Showers this afternoon (4-3-2026)

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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