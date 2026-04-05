TPD: Man killed during shooting in South Tallahassee

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — A man was killed during an overnight shooting in South Tallahassee, police say.

TPD says the attack happened in the 1100 block of Apalachee Parkway at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

They say a man was shot multiple times after a "large physical altercation."

Police did not mention a suspect or a potential arrest in a post about the shooting, but did say there is no threat to the public.

A homicide investigation is underway. Police are urging anyone with knowledge about this case to contact them.

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